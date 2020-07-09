Museum officials will hold a “Save the Iona Historical Museum” event this Saturday to raise money for the facility. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5293 Rockwood Ave. in Iona.
For the first time in its five years of existence, the museum has not opened this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The lack of consistent visitors has put financial strains on the museum. Though museum President Arlene Riding said the museum is not in danger of closing any time soon, she wanted to be proactive in keeping funds available to the facility for the duration of its closure.
“Even with the whole quarantine, our bills go on. So we felt like we had to make a little bit of money,” Riding said.
The day will kick off with yard sale at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m. there will be live music along with food from Ernie’s, Iona’s newest restaurant. Costco will have a booth set up for anyone looking to sign up for a membership ahead of its upcoming opening.
At 12:30 p.m., drawings for prizes will begin. Attendees can purchase tickets for a chance to win items that include a big-screen television, a framed and autographed print of a painting by local artist Greg Olsen, Costco memberships and Rockwell Homes gift cards.
The Iona Historical Museum first opened in 2015. The building is a historical artifact in and of itself, which was part of the reason the Iona Historical Society first purchased it in 2010. Built in 1895, it served as a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ tithing house. Today, the museum houses historical displays that include artifacts from Iona’s earliest days, photos, historic sculptures and a tribute to local veterans.
“We’re just trying to hang on to the history of the area. You’ve got to remember the past and honor it in order to progress,” Riding said.
Museum employees and volunteers continue to conduct research on the area to this day.
“They’re still actively gathering the histories of people who are here in town. They want to be able to educate the community about their ancestors and about how the town came to be,” Marilyn Deihl, former chairwoman of the museum.
Those interested can still access the Iona Historical Museum by appointment only by calling Riding at 208-709-4300. More information can be found at the museum's Facebook page at facebook.com/ionahistoricalmuseum.