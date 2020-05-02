The Sawtooth National Recreation Area has closed all of its developed campgrounds and recreation sites until June 5 in response to the COVID-19 virus.
Sawtooth National Forest officials said the action was taken “for the health and safety of visitors and staff.” The recreation area is adjacent to Blaine County, one of the hardest-hit areas in the state with the coronavirus.
“I understand the importance of these sites to the public and to the local communities, thus we will continue to monitor the situation closely and re-evaluate as new information becomes available,” said Kirk Flannigan, area ranger.
The campground and day-use area closures include the Redfish Lake recreation complex, Alturas area, Wood River recreation complex, campgrounds in the Stanley region and sites along the Salmon River and Highway 21.
The Forest Service said trails and trailheads will remain open and dispersed camping is still allowed.
“The Sawtooth National Forest continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to recreation sites,” the Forest Service said in a news release. “Please remember to review current recommendations from the (Center for Disease Control) and focus on recreating safely while protecting yourself and Forest Service employees.”