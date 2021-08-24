This year’s Sawtooth Salmon Festival in Stanley celebrating Idaho’s endangered salmon populations features a variety of activities including a congressman, salmon redd bus tours, food and drink, music and presentations.
The 22nd annual festival is from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 28) at the Stanley Museum on state Highway 75. The festival is put together by the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association, Idaho Rivers United, and sponsored by the Stanley-Sawtooth Chamber of Commerce and Sockeye Brewing.
“Together, our organizations seek to teach the public about Idaho’s iconic endangered and threatened salmon populations, connect people who care about these important fish, and celebrate recovery and conservation efforts,” the organizations said in a news release.
Events include a tour of the Pettit Lake weir with the Shoshone-Bannock tribe at the lake, a salmon redd tour (a bus is provided), a noon speech from Congressman Mike Simpson about salmon recovery and his Columbia Basin Initiative, a talk about sockeye salmon recovery with Kurt Tardy the sockeye program manager for Shoshone-Bannock tribes, and afternoon music by Muzzie Braun.
Food includes burgers, brats, beer and wine.