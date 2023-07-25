Flood Rescue

Idaho Falls Probationary Firefighter Dillon Chandler carries two girls through flooded streets after helping them out of a flooded residence.

 Idaho Falls Fire Department

In response to a request last week from Gov. Brad Little, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman has issued a disaster declaration for several counties in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming in the wake of flooding in late May.

The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties in Idaho; and Lincoln and Teton counties in Wyoming, an SBA news release said. The areas were hit with "extreme and excessive rainfall" on May 23 that caused flash floods.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.