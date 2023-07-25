In response to a request last week from Gov. Brad Little, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman has issued a disaster declaration for several counties in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming in the wake of flooding in late May.
The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties in Idaho; and Lincoln and Teton counties in Wyoming, an SBA news release said. The areas were hit with "extreme and excessive rainfall" on May 23 that caused flash floods.
Affected Idaho business owners and residents can apply for low-interest federal disaster loans.
“Beginning Tuesday, July 25, SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the following Disaster Loan Outreach Center to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application,” said Tanya N. Garfield, director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.
The Bonneville County Disaster Loan Outreach Center is open at 605 N. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until it permanently closes 5 p.m. Aug. 10.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets, the release said. The SBA also can lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
Additionally, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster, the release said. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.
Homeowners can apply for disaster loans up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles, the release said.
Interest rates can be as low as 4% for businesses, 2.375% for private nonprofit organizations and 2.5% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
