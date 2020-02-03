The following schools are closed today:
Idaho Falls School District 91
Bonneville Joint School District 93
Clark County School District 161
Alturas International Academy
Jefferson School District 251
Shelley Joint School District 60
Madison School District 321
Ririe School District 252
Mackay Joint School District
Monticello Montessori Public Charter School
Fremont County Joint School District 215
White Pine Charter School
White Pine STEM Academy
Holy Rosary Catholic School
American Heritage Charter School
Taylor's Crossing Public Charter School
West Jefferson School District 253
Sugar-Salem School District
The following businesses will be closed today:
Museum of Idaho