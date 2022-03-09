All three school district levies on the ballot during the Bonneville County election passed on Tuesday.
According to the unofficial election results, each levy convincingly passed with all precincts reporting results.
Idaho Falls School District 91’s plant facilities levy passed with more than 80% of voters in favor of the levy. The levy generates about $2.4 million a year for 10 years and those funds will be used for capital expenses including technology, school buses, matching funds for parent-teacher organizations and ongoing maintenance. The total vote was 1,418 in favor and 334 opposed.
Nearly 80% of Shelley Joint School District 60 voters from both Bonneville and Bingham counties passed a supplemental levy up to $575,000 per year for two years. The supplemental levy will provide general maintenance and operations of the school district, including personnel and student programs. The school district announced the vote was the highest approval rate it's seen, with 253 voters in favor of the levy and 64 opposed.
More than 72% of voters passed the Soda School Joint School District 150 supplemental levy. The levy authorizes $698,000 for one year. Across Bonneville, Bear Lake and Caribou counties, 146 voters were in favor of the levy and 56 were opposed.