Idaho Falls School District 91’s $3.3 million a year, 10-year plant facilities levy to build a new elementary school on 65th South won wide approval from voters in Tuesday’s election, and Bonneville Joint School District 93’s proposed $34.5 million, 17-year bond for a new elementary school in the Iona region fell 1.4% short of the two-thirds majority threshold required for passage.
District 91In District 91, 2,081 voters were in favor of the levy (69.6%), and 909 voters were against it (30.4%). The levy required 55% approval to pass.
“We’re thrilled with the passage and the support from the community giving us the opportunity to build a new school on the south side of town which will relieve enrollment pressures at Sunnyside Elementary and hopefully will address the growth that we’re seeing on that side of Idaho Falls,” said District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank.
The district will now initiate a Request for Qualifications process for bidding to determine an architect and a contractor for the project, Shank said. The district is considering using the same basic plans used to rebuild Dora Erickson, Ethel Boyes, Edgemont and Longfellow with some security upgrades.
“We’re hoping to build a building that we’ve done four times already. We’ll probably stick with that,” Shank said, “But we still need to have drawings for the property we’ll build on.”
District officials estimate that construction on the new school may begin in about eight months, with a completed building available for students in 2025, depending upon how quickly the project moves forward.
In the meantime, the school district has taken steps to address overcrowding at its existing schools. In April, the District 91 board of trustees approved a boundary change effective next school year to send about 100 students from the Belmont Estates area to Edgemont Elementary School to reduce overcrowding at Sunnyside Elementary School.
In the future, the district will still need to address needs at Idaho Falls High School, Skyline High School and at schools on the north side of town.
For now, officials said they appreciate the support of voters in moving forward on the new elementary school project.
“Of course, we’re grateful, and we appreciate it,” Shank said. “We’re going to do our best to make sure that this construction project comes in on time and on budget, that we can maintain (patrons’) trust and make sure that these types of things occur as expected.”
District 93
In District 93, 1,839 people voted in favor of the bond (65.26%), and 979 individuals voted against it (34.74%). The bond needed 66.6% approval to pass.
District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme shared his disappointment that the bond for a new elementary school did not pass.
“To be at 65% voter approval and support for something and not be able to move forward is just really disappointing for us,” he said. “We’d hoped that we’d get a stronger turnout from our voters, from our families, and that didn’t happen.”
The mandate for two-thirds plus one voter approval of school bonds is written in the state constitution.
“Of course I support the state constitution,” Woolstenhulme said. “But I think it creates significant challenges when it’s a superminority that’s determining whether or not we can provide classrooms for our kids. I hope at some point our Legislature will really take a hard look at that.”
District 93’s board of trustees met Wednesday to discuss the election results and is considering putting the bond before voters again in August or November.
“The board is at least interested in supporting the possibility of running the bond again, where it is that close,” he said. “... When 65% of our voters are saying yes, I don’t think that’s a hard no from our voters.”
In the interim, to address overcrowding, the school district may have to take a hard look at its all-day kindergarten program.
“We really don’t have places where we can change boundaries,” Woolstenhulme said. “We’ve done that often enough that we’ve really balanced out the use of our classrooms.”
The district may also have to implement “pocket busing,” where students at schools that have reached their capacity could be transported to other schools in the district with classroom space.
The district is asking voters to complete a survey available at d93.org/PRsurvey to help officials hear from constituents and receive their input on how to handle the growth occurring within its boundaries.
Other election news
In the Idaho Falls Auditorium District election, Brian Ziel was elected as the director for seat one. Ziel received 1,239 votes (59.37%) and Don Potter received 848 votes (40.63%).
In Blackfoot, the election for Blackfoot Rural Library Board trustee Seat 4 was won by incumbent Kathleen Pressler Hall. Hall received 213 votes (76.62%), and her challenger Kim Washkow earned 65 votes (23.38%).
Fremont County’s temporary increase for the ambulance levy of $400,000 per two years passed. The levy received support from 652 voters (58.63%), with 460 voters opposing it (41.37%).
The vote to create an Island Park auditorium district fell narrowly, with 198 voters in favor of the district (48.89%), and 207 (51.11%) voting against it. The district would have required a simple majority to pass.
