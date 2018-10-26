A select number of parents at Skyline High School received a letter this week warning of a possible bedbug sighting in a classroom.
“This letter is to notify you that a bedbug has been found in one of the classrooms at Skyline High School,” the letter said. “While bedbugs are not known to spread disease, they can be an annoyance so the district is working with Rocky Mountain Bed Bug, a specialized bedbug exterminator.”
An employee at Rocky Mountain Bed Bug declined to confirm that the company is working with the high school, saying the company does not discuss its clients.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s website, bedbugs “have long been a pest — feeding on blood, causing itchy bites and generally irritating their human hosts. They are successful hitchhikers and can move from an infested site to furniture, bedding, baggage, boxes and clothing.”
The EPA website’s section on dealing with bedbugs in schools said “one bed bug is not an infestation — inspect and monitor,” and “infested classrooms require professional treatment and parental notification.”
Dan Keck, Idaho Falls School District 91’s student service director, said a Skyline teacher found what looked like a bedbug in a classroom and killed it. Some students came to school with bed bug bites as well, Keck said.
“We’re just taking a precaution,” Keck said. “Whether it really was (a bedbug) is a question still.”
Classrooms are being treated for bedbugs today, the letter said. Keck said two classrooms will be treated.