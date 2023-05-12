Patrons going to the polls Tuesday will be able to vote on proposals from Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 to construct a new elementary school in each district.
District 91 is seeking a 10-year, $3.3 million a year School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy to build a new elementary school south of Idaho Falls. District 93 is asking voters to approve a $34.5 million, 17-year bond for a new elementary building in the Iona region.
The schools are needed to address growth in the region, district officials said.
Departing District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank told the Post Register in March that the idea to pursue a levy instead of a bond came in December as district officials sought expert advice on how to move forward after November's failed $250 million bond. District officials spoke with an investment bank and financial services company as well as lawyers about the novel approach.
“Right now Sunnyside Elementary is at about 149% capacity,” said School District 91 Board Chair Hillary Radcliffe. “We’ve done some reboundarying to move about 100 kids out of that school into Edgemont, which is another southside elementary. Even with that, all of our southside schools are now at or over capacity. We’re just at a point where there is a critical need for a new elementary on the southside of town.”
The estimated cost for the new school is $26 million.
“Financing that amount over 10 years with an estimated interest rate of 4 percent would result in annual payments of about $3.2 million a year,” the district website said. “The levy would generate $3.3 million a year for 10 years, which provides a ‘cushion’ for interest rates and construction costs.”
Even with mortgage rates above 6%, the district can secure a lower 4% interest rate because “financial markets regard public entities as better credits than individual borrowers,” according to its website.
The district already owns two pieces of property on 65th South which it is considering as locations for the new school.
District 91’s levy would set up a lease purchase agreement where “the district would contract for the construction of the school, lease it and have the right to purchase the building for $1 when all the lease payments are paid after 10 years,” its website states.
“This new approach gives us a way to do what we can with what we have to try and build a new elementary school on Idaho Falls’ south side,” Radcliffe said in a news release. “It won’t address all the district’s facilities issues, however, and the board will keep working with the community to find ways to resolve those other issues, specifically safety and security improvements and upgrades to Skyline and Idaho Falls high schools.”
The levy requires the approval of 55% of voters in order to pass.
It “will cost $47 a year per $100,000 of taxable value. So, on a home with a taxable value of $300,000 ($425,000 home value - $125,000 homeowners exemption = $300,000 in taxable value) — the tax impact would be $141 a year,” District 91’s website states.
If the levy passes, the district’s overall tax rate will still decrease because its 2012 bond will be fully paid in August. According to its website, the “district’s current overall annual tax/levy rate is $205 per $100,000 taxable value, which includes $75 for the 2012 bonds. With the new levy, and the bonds completely paid off, the rate will drop to $177 per $100,000 of taxable value ($205 minus the $75 from the 2012 bonds, plus $47 for the new levy).”
In District 93, the new school would be built south of Telford Road (49th North) and east of Ammon Road. The $34.5 million bond would allocate $32 million toward the elementary building and $2.5 million for “repairing and replacing roofs throughout the district,” according to the ballot.
Bond measures in Idaho require a supermajority of 66.67% to pass.
The new school would house 700 students and provide general education and special education classrooms, District 93’s website said.
The area has seen an "explosion of new growth in recent years," district officials said in previous reporting by the Post Register.
“It has been 10 years since Summit Hills Elementary school opened, the last elementary school built in District 93. Over that decade, our elementary school population has grown by 700 more students,” the website states.
According to the ballot, “the estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed bond levy is a tax of $36 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.”
If it is approved, the district estimates that “D93 taxpayers will pay a total of $249 per $100,000 of taxable value each year to support schools. If the levy is not approved …D93 taxpayers would pay a total of $213 per $100,000 of taxable value to support schools,” its website states.
The district will hold a D93 Live event on its Facebook page at 8 p.m.Monday. Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme and school board members will discuss the bond and answer questions. Additional information on the District 93 bond is available at smore.com/ynuwa9#bpzqqdnt32.
