Both Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 are pursuing school funding measures on Tuesday to build new elementary schools.

Patrons going to the polls Tuesday will be able to vote on proposals from Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 to construct a new elementary school in each district.

District 91 is seeking a 10-year, $3.3 million a year School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy to build a new elementary school south of Idaho Falls. District 93 is asking voters to approve a $34.5 million, 17-year bond for a new elementary building in the Iona region.


