Middle school and high school students interested in joining a school mountain bike team can get the lowdown at information tables set up at bike shops and a school fair in the next few days.
There are three teams organized in the area operating under the National Interscholastic Cycling Association: Rigby Mountain Bike team, Idaho Falls Composite team (for District 91 schools) and the Thunder Ridge Composite team (for District 93 schools). Information on the program and sign-ups will be available at Dave’s Bike Shop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Other opportunities to learn more will be offered at an activities fair at Thunder Ridge High School after school on Monday, at Bill’s Bike and Run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 and The Bike Shop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27.
“High school, middle school mountain biking is the fastest growing sport in the United States at the moment,” said Brian Olson, the head coach for the Thunder Ridge Composite team. “We’ve had a team here since 2014, it started out with 16 kids. Last year we made it up to 65 kids on the team. But now we’re at the point where it’s really starting to take off.”
The teams offer three different programs: racing, adventure trail riding and a Girls Ride Together group. Olson said because many kids don’t want to race, they will push the adventure riding harder. He said there are currently 22 girls signed up with the all-girls group in Idaho Falls, but expects more to join in.
“There have been a lot of kids who don’t want to race, but they do want to be out and actually ride a bike and hit the single track trails in the area at Kelly Canyon and Teton Valley and Pocatello,” Olson said.
The race season begins July 1 and goes through mid October with practices on Mondays and Wednesdays at local trails and parks.
During the preseason, bikers plan skills and training clinics, bike maintenance and bike fit classes and some trail maintenance work.
More information is available via email at ifcmtb@gmail.com for Idaho Falls Composite; titansmtb@gmail.com for Thunder Ridge Composite; and rigbymtb@gmail.com.
“Our biggest concern is we need more parent support,” Olson said. “We need parents to become ride leaders or help with coaching. That’s going to be our biggest obstacle. The kids are super stoked about it, but trying to get parents to help out, that’s going to be the obstacle.”