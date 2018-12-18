The Idaho Department of Fish and Game Commission has selected the next state Fish and Game director: Ed Schriever, the current deputy director of operations and a 35-year employee of the department.
Schriever will replace Director Virgil Moore when he retires Jan. 13.
“After careful consideration of a pool of highly qualified candidates, we selected Deputy Director Schriever based on his long history of leadership within the agency and deep knowledge of Idaho’s fish and wildlife, as well as his understanding of the issues facing wildlife management,” Fish and Game Commission Chairman Derick Attebury of Idaho Falls said in a statement. “The commission is confident going forward with the new director that we can continue managing the state’s wildlife in the best interest of Idahoans.”
Schriever, 59, has been deputy director of operations since 2015, and was the Fisheries Bureau chief from 2008 to 2015. He held various other positions within the agency, including Clearwater Regional Fisheries Manager, fish biologist, hatchery manager, and fish culturist.
“Idaho is one of the last best places in the world,” Schriever said in a statement. “Our legacy of fishing, hunting, trapping and wildlife-based recreation is inseparable with Idaho’s outdoor heritage, culture and quality of life. Your Fish & Game department exists to provide these benefits in perpetuity.”
The director carries out wildlife management policies set by the commission and runs the day-to-day operations of the department, which has about 580 employees and a $125 million annual budget.
Schriever holds a bachelor’s degree in fisheries from Oregon State University.