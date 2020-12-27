Once again, the Idaho Falls Metro area is in the spotlight as one of the fastest growing communities in the nation. Experts are predicting future job growth of over 40% in the next decade. But what is behind this record setting growth in our region? Looking back at the past decade I can identify many stimuli of this tremendous growth.
The last ten years have seen a shift from localism to regionalism. Economically, we no longer see ourselves as just being from Idaho Falls or Pocatello, but from Eastern Idaho. When marketing ourselves to potential new businesses, we now market a region with over 450,000 residents, Idaho’s second largest workforce, and a region with over 45,000 college students, two universities, and one community college. I believe the expansion of our community mindset is the largest stimulus for our tremendous growth.
The conversion of Eastern Idaho Technical College to the College of Eastern Idaho is another major contributor to our growth. The vision and leadership of Dr. Rick Aman has been key to this great success. Businesses need to know that there are resources to provide workforce development, qualified and trained employees, and innovative support. Since becoming the College of Eastern Idaho student enrollment has nearly quadrupled and I anticipate continued growth.
The Idaho National Laboratory also contributed greatly to our region this past decade. Their workforce grew by over 20% during the past ten years as they opened the Cybercore Integration Center, the Collaborative Computing Center and launched the National Reactor Innovation Center. INL also facilitated the development of small modular reactors and microreactors that play a crucial role in the development of battery technologies that support everything from electric cars to space exploration. Innovations from INL contributed to the success of many private businesses that have spun off from their technologies. The nation’s leading nuclear research facility will continue to play a vital role in our economic growth.
The expansion of health care facilities and offerings are another driver of growth in our region. Over the past decade we have added a third hospital, the region’s only burn unit and countless medical specialists to our region's healthcare options. People used to joke that if you’re really sick, go to Utah. Nobody says that anymore. In fact, I have heard that Utah sends patients here.
Not only has this health care explosion added jobs, but it is creating a new opportunity for community growth to support our growing population of retired individuals. Word is out that we offer world class health care in a community of friendly people surrounded by endless outdoor opportunities. This growing population of retired individuals has created the need for more services and thus more employment opportunities.
There is one final, unique contributing factor to the incredible growth our region has seen and will continue to see: the amazing people of our area who are hard working entrepreneurs. They welcome new members to our community with open arms and step up to help each other in tough times and celebrate our successes together.