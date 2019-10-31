Local Boy Scouts of America troops collected 62,000 pounds of food donations during last weekend's "Scouting for Food" event in Idaho Falls.
That number is down from last year, when the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America collected more than 72,000 pounds in Idaho Falls. Donations also were down throughout the rest of the region, where the weekend food drives gathered a total of 230,000 pounds of food on Saturday.
Elias Lopez, the district director for the Grand Teton Council, said he was a little disappointed by the decrease and was not sure what had caused it.
"We were hoping to have more collected this year. We advertised through our volunteers and through the community that this is an important part of our service to those in need," Lopez said.
Bags of food donations were left on the front doors of Idaho Falls homes on Saturday and collected by the Scouts. All the food was then gathered at the Community Food Basket's warehouse and then distributed among the food basket, Idaho Falls Food Pantry and food pantries for St. Vincent De Paul, Salvation Army and Cornerstone Pentecostal Church.
While the donations had decreased, the number of Scouts who took part in the program increased. The event saw 1,520 Scouts help gather the food this year, up nearly 200 from last year's food drive. Lopez credited the number of girls who had enrolled with the organization since a February change to its membership policy and the enthusiasm that local kids had in giving back.
"More and more we've had more youth that have really come out to support the program. It's a nice relief to see they are out doing their part," Lopez said.
The window for donations through "Scouting for Food" is still open for families who forgot to put out their bags of food or didn't have their donations picked up. Food donations can be dropped off at the Community Food Basket's warehouse at 1895 N. Boulevard.