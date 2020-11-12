The Caribou-Targhee National Forest announced that seasonal closures will take effect on several roads in the Pocatello area after this weekend.
Several roads in the Westside Ranger District will be gated to wheeled motorized vehicles starting at midnight Sunday, Nov. 15.
“As a reminder, the Forest Service currently manages electric bicycles (e-bikes) as motorized vehicles,” the Caribou-Targhee said in a news release.
Caribou-Targhee spokeswoman Sarah Wheeler said via email that fat bikes, in particular, are still allowed "so long as they don't have a motor."
The following roads are included in the closure:
• East Fork of Mink Creek (FR001) | Lower E. Mink Creek and Upper Scout Mt. Road Gate
• South Fork of Mink Creek (FR 163) | South Fork of Mink Creek Gate, Box Canyon Gate, Scout Mountain Top Road Gate
• Pebble Creek (FR 036) | Pebble Basin Road Gate
• Inman (FR 013) | Inman Pass and North Pebble Road Gates
• Elk Meadows Loop (FR 006) | Elk Meadows Loop Gate at the end of the road
• Toponce (FR 375 and FR 018) | Lower Inman Road and Toponce Gates
“These annual closures help us protect resources and roads as constantly changing weather conditions increase erosion concerns,” said Sheila Larsen, recreation management specialist for the Westside Ranger District. “The public is still welcome to access the areas but may have to change their mode of travel. … We typically open areas back up around May 15 depending on snowpack.”
The majority of the campgrounds and group areas in the district have already closed for the season. For more information on gate closures, contact the Westside District Office at 4350 Cliffs Drive, Pocatello or call 208-236-7500.