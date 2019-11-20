With winter just around the corner, seasonal road and area closures are being posted by land managers for eastern Idaho.
Multiple agencies, including the National Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Fish and Game and individual counties have various areas and roads that close during the winter season. Also, some roads temporarily close when snow piles up.
Starting Dec. 1 and going through April 15, the Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area will have several roads closed to wheeled vehicles. An online map of the closures can be found at tinyurl.com/pr-tex-creek.
The closures were started in 1996 “to protect big game winter range and year-round habitat for imperiled game birds,” according to Idaho Fish and Game. “One of the biggest stressors for wintering animals is excessive amounts of disturbance that increase animal movements and burn critical fat reserves.”
Fish and Game estimates that about 4,000 elk and 3,000 deer winter in the Tex Creek area.
A large area on the south side of Kelly Mountain (south of Kelly Canyon Ski Resort) is also closed to human entry from December through April. This includes the popular Sidewinder and Stinking Springs trails.
Also in the Big Hole Mountains, wildlife closures take effect Nov. 30 for the popular Horseshoe Canyon area.
The Teton Canyon road (east of Driggs) closed to vehicles Nov. 15 and reopens Memorial Day weekend. This road will be groomed for skiing when enough snowfall accumulates.
“Travelers should be aware that a large number of rural and backcountry roads may become closed unexpectedly due to winter conditions,” said Jason Beck, regional wildlife habitat biologist.
A good resource for what’s open/closed and activities guides on National Forest Land in eastern Idaho can be found at tinyurl.com/pr-closure-maps. These detailed maps also offer guides to where to snowmobile and Nordic ski.
One giant area affected by seasonal closures is the Egin-Hamer area east of Interstate 15, north State Highway 33 and south of the Dubois-Kilgore Road. This area closes Jan. 1 and reopens May 1 for the northern half and April 1 for the southern half. This area includes a large portion of the sand dunes and the Civil Defense Cave.
The area closes to protect wintering elk and deer. Two roads bisecting the area — Egin-Hamer Road and the Red Road — will remain open during the closure. For specific information on the closure, go to tinyurl.com/pr-egin-closure.
Other Fish and Game wildlife management areas vary widely for what’s open or closed during the winter season. Information is posted under each area online at idfg.idaho.gov/wma.