Ten upcoming doctors have arrived in Idaho Falls from around the world to take part in the second year of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s internal medicine residency.
Tausha Allen was born in Orem, Utah, and did her undergraduate studying at Brigham Young University. She worked as a nurse for several years in northern Utah after graduating but eventually, she felt pulled towards earning a higher medical degree.
“I felt like I wanted to learn more and do more and understand everything that doctors can do,” Allen said.
This spring Allen earned her medical doctorate at Campbell University in North Carolina. When she started applying for internal medicine residencies to finish her education and officially become a practicing doctor, the newly-launched program at EIRMC was at the top of her list.
The hospital began its internal medicine residency program last year with a class of ten doctors from as far away as Grenada and Pakistan. Nine of those residents are still in the program and will help serve as mentors to the new class of doctors that will begin their rotations on July 1.
The incoming class remains as varied and international as last year’s. Four of the doctors were born or raised in Pakistan and a fifth graduated from Baghdad University College of Medicine, while two others are originally from Rexburg and Bozeman, Mont.
Director of graduate medicine Karen Sharrock hoped the new program would help convince doctors to stay in the area; a 2012 study of family medicine residents found that more than half of all doctors stay within 100 miles of the hospital where they complete their residency. But she also emphasized that the program was also important to the patients and residents that are more directly involved.
“If our program is successful, all those benefits will come out underneath of it,” Sharrock said.
Resident physicians will spend three years practicing with patients at the hospital as the final step before they can practice independently. The internal medicine program allows residents to get experience with a variety of symptoms and patients, with both patients arriving at the hospital and follow-up care with outpatients after they visit the hospital.
Allen said she was excited to have such a diverse group of patients to work with over the next few years.
“You can see one patient with a cardiac complaint and the next one with a cancer treatment. Every patient is a new puzzle to solve,” Allen said.
In addition to Allen, the nine other new residents are Drs. Micah Craig, Faiza Jamil, Arslan Khan, Muhammad Uzair Lodhi, Ian Macdonald, Luma Mohsin, Spencer Strobel, Huong Tran and Anam Zehra.