The week starting Oct. 10proved to be the second deadliest week for COVID-19 this year in eastern Idaho, according to the Post Register's tracking of death notices.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 13 COVID-19 deaths as of Friday. The only higher week this year was the week ending Jan. 2, when 16 deaths were reported. During two back-to-back weeks recently, 12 deaths were reported in eastern Idaho.
In total, at least 327 eastern Idahoans have died from COVID-19. Sixty-seven of those deaths have occurred since June.
Two women in their 50swere reported dead from the virus during the week in the region. One lived in Bonneville County, while the other lived in Fremont County.
Eastern Idaho Public Health spans eight mostly rural counties, including Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton. The region's total population is 245,825, according to the 2020 Census.
About 64% of the region's COVID-19 deaths were among residents of Bonneville County, the region's most populous county. About nine in 10 (88%) of deaths were among people age 60 and older. Roughly 62% of deaths were among males.
Reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel can be reached at 208-542-6754. Follow him on Twitter: @pfannyyy. He is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.