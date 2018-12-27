A female skier triggered an avalanche in the Broken Branch area south of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort on Wednesday and was carried down a chute and buried up to her helmet.
She was the second skier caught in avalanches in the past three days in the backcountry area just outside the ski resort. The other skier was hurt on Monday in the Spacewalk Couloir.
The Wednesday avalanche caused the skier to lose all her ski gear and sustain an injured arm, according to the Teton County Sheriff’s department.
“(She) was injured and carried a long distance and buried with just a portion of her helmet exposed,” according to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center report. “She was uncovered by companions.”
The skier was picked up by Teton County Search and Rescue helicopter and transported to St. John’s Medical Center in Jackson, Wyo.
The avalanche center reports that the area is avalanche prone with the recent unstable snowpack and a 36 to 40 percent grade.