A man who already was registered as a sex offender was sentenced Monday for sexually abusing a child he was babysitting.
Richard Laurence Bishop, 49, was sentenced to serve a minimum of eight years in prison, with an indeterminate period of 17 years for a potential total of 25.
Bishop was arrested in March after the 9-year-old victim's parents reported the abuse to law enforcement. The victim told police Bishop had molested her on multiple occasions, and that she was afraid he would come to her school and kidnap her. Bishop told police he thought the victim had wanted him to touch her.
Bishop told a detective he had been looking at child pornography. A Department of Homeland Security agent searched his phone and found sexual images of the victim.
Both of the victim's parents gave victim impact statements in which they said they were upset he had molested their daughter, but said they forgave him. Both told District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. Bishop could behave himself on probation.
"I believe with all my heart that he will never do anything like this ever again and that he is not a threat to the general public," the victim's mother said.
Bishop was convicted in 1995 in Bingham County for lewd conduct with a 4-year-old girl, and was released on probation. The victim's mother said she was aware of his conviction, and set boundaries with her children. She said Bishop would help her children with homework and extracurricular activities. The parents said they would not allow him to see their kids until they were adults.
Defense Attorney Rocky Wixom called the victim's mother as a witness. She said her daughter had forgiven Bishop, but did not want to see him again. Wixom asked why she thought Bishop could succeed on probation, and the victim's mother cited his good behavior prior to molesting her daughter.
"He has a great, great love for children, a really pure love for children along with the other part," the victim's mother said.
The victim's father told the court he had wanted revenge against Bishop, but has since forgiven him. He said he would trust Bishop with his life, but not with his children.
The father said news coverage of Bishop's crimes also had impacted his family.
The father said the victim was adopted and her birth mother learned of the abuse through news coverage. She was upset the family had allowed a registered sex offender near the victim. The victim's family cut off contact with the victim's birth mother after she talked about taking custody of her daughter back.
"I pray that some changes in future reporting to be more sensitive towards the victims and their families," he said.
The victim's father said he believed Bishop could be rehabilitated outside of prison on probation. Wixom acknowledged, however, that probation wasn't an appropriate sentence.
"We don't think we can really make a straight-faced argument for probation again," Wixom said. "He's been down that road with a prior charge."
Wixom asked Watkins to sentence Bishop to a fixed sentence of two years in prison, citing his good behavior on his previous probation and the support of the victim's family.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey said Wixom's recommendation may have been appropriate for a first offense, but was not appropriate for a repeat offender.
Bishop said he wanted to come clean about what happened, saying he groomed the victim for abuse.
"I have had some history of this, and I only want to get the help that I need," Bishop said.
Watkins said he had not seen a defendant receive support from a victim's family to the extent in Bishop's case.
"There are probably thousands of victims that have walked through those courtroom doors, and very, very few give the kind of statements that have been provided today," Watkins said.
The judge added, however, that he needed to think not only of the victims, but also the community. In addition to the prison sentence, Bishop will also have to pay $8,000 in fines.