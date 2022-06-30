This photo of a pamphlet distributed by the National Park Service to people entering Yellowstone National Park warns visitors not to get too close to bison, also known as buffalo, which can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and sprint three times faster than a person.
The natives are restless in Yellowstone National Park.
And by natives, we mean bison, big, bushy, occasionally belligerent bison. Park officials reported Thursday that for the second time this week and the third time since Memorial Day a bison has gored a park visitor.
In the latest incident, which occurred Wednesday, a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, was gored by a bull bison near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake, a park news release said.
The woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bull bison to charge, the release said.
The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming.
In the prior two incidents the injured park visitors knowingly got too close to the animals. On May 30, a woman approached within 10 feet of a bison near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin before she was gored and tossed 10 feet into the air, and on Tuesday a man and his family approached a bison near a boardwalk at Giant Geyser on June 28. The bull bison initially charged the family, but they did not leave the area, and it charged at them again and gored the man, a park news release said.
If you're planning a visit to Yellowstone, know this: Bison are wild and unpredictable.
Park officials advise visitors to stay more than 25 yards away from bison. Why? Because bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and can run three times faster than a human.
When humans approach bison, it threatens them and they may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting, the release said. These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent, the release said.
If you see a bison acting in this manner, do not stand your ground. Immediately walk or run away from the animal, the release said. The release also advised spraying bear spray as you are moving away if the animal follows you.