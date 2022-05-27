Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney’s office released results from a Bonneville County audit of the Idaho primary election, finding no margin of error in the county that affected the election in the reviewed sample size.
Staff from Denney’s office announced Friday they finished day two of the election’s audit, which included Bonneville County and Jerome County.
The two counties are part of the eight counties that were selected to be audited following the 2022 Idaho legislative session. During the session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1274, which requires the secretary of state to implement an audit process to increase public confidence in election results.
About 2,196 ballots were examined from precincts 13, 21, 50, 55, 56, and 59 in Bonneville County, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Staff reviewed the secretary of state race, which featured Republican candidates Phil McGrane, Dorothy Moon and Mary Souza.
Of all ballots reviewed, preliminary findings showed one variation from the canvassed counts at the precinct level in Bonneville County. Staff attributed that ballot to an overvote in a machine tabulated precinct and it was correctly not counted on election day.
Ada, Idaho, Payette, Jerome, Bannock, Kootenai and Madison counties were also selected for the audit. Denney's office released results for Ada, Idaho and Payette counties on Thursday and reported there were no variations from the canvassed counts.
“It is in these reports that we hope to be able to provide the real value of this process,” Denney said in a Thursday news release. “Sharing the observations, both positive and negative, that our teams are able to make over the course of this process with all 44 counties is one way we can continue to push Idaho’s processes forward and guarantee the continued high integrity of Idaho’s elections.”
Earlier in May, Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck also rejected claims by some losing GOP candidates which blamed their losses on Democrats voting in the GOP primary, the Idaho Press reported.
Only 3,400 registered Democrats switched their affiliation to Republican during the past three months leading up to the election, which indicates more unaffiliated voters chose to affiliate with the GOP and vote in its primary, Houck said during a "unity rally" on May 18.
A secondary report which details further findings, lessons learned and recommendations of best practices will be drafted following day 3 of the audit, according to a Friday secretary of state news release. Details of day 3 will be released as soon as they are fully compiled.