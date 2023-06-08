2023 Chamber Leadership graduates
The 2023 graduates from the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber Leadership program display their diplomas Wednesday. 

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber recognized its 2023 class of 30 professionals who completed the Chamber Leadership program in a graduation ceremony Wednesday at the Westbank Convention Center.

“Throughout this leadership program, you’ve seen incredible work that goes on across the greater Idaho Falls area, understanding the impact they have, how they operate, their origin, their success stories and the challenges they face will give you greater insight as to how certain things can impact a business both positively and negatively,” Chamber CEO Paul Baker said. “(This) will aid you as you build up your store of knowledge and experience and consider your impact within your sphere of influence.”


