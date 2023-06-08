The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber recognized its 2023 class of 30 professionals who completed the Chamber Leadership program in a graduation ceremony Wednesday at the Westbank Convention Center.
“Throughout this leadership program, you’ve seen incredible work that goes on across the greater Idaho Falls area, understanding the impact they have, how they operate, their origin, their success stories and the challenges they face will give you greater insight as to how certain things can impact a business both positively and negatively,” Chamber CEO Paul Baker said. “(This) will aid you as you build up your store of knowledge and experience and consider your impact within your sphere of influence.”
The program began in September and gives community leaders a chance to see the big picture of what’s going on in the community, Baker said.
Every month, participants invest a day learning about different sectors of the region’s economy. They toured Idaho National Laboratory, health care facilities, agriculture operations, Melaleuca, manufacturing plants, first responder/law enforcement buildings and other sectors.
“There’s so many things about Idaho Falls I didn’t know,” said Liza Evans, a librarian at the Idaho Falls Public Library. "I met a whole bunch of new people. It was just so much fun, and I've learned so much."
The Chamber Leadership participants consisted of representatives from the city of Idaho Falls, Wells Fargo, Lookout Credit Union, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Falls Public Library, Curtiss-Wright, College of Eastern Idaho, Elevate Academy, real estate agents and many other organizations.
“My personal favorite was December, when we did the arts and tourism,” Evans said. "We got to see the Mountain America Center right after their first show and walk around and see the ice-making machines. We got to do a tour of the Colonial and Destinations Inn.”
Baker congratulated the participants on their commitment to their community and their completion of the program.
“What a fantastic opportunity to be able to go and spend time in the community and look at really great examples of what leadership is and also look at the fruits of people’s labor here in our beautiful area,” he said. “… When I think of leadership, I think of world leaders, entrepreneurs and disruptors of industry. For me, my leaders have been a little close to home. They’ve been people that are a part of my family, people I’ve learned from and people that are a part of my community.”
Baker said that everyone has the capacity to be a leader.
“I grew up acutely aware of the impact leaders can have on an individual, for better or sometimes for worse,” he said. “… It’s really down to the good ones to really step up, be counted and lead people the right way. To do that we must understand that being a leader is a privilege. I read the other day that being a leader isn’t about being in charge. It’s about taking care of the people in our charge.”
He challenged this year’s graduates to lead in their professional spheres and in the greater region.
“My invitation to you today is to go out into the world and be a leader for good,” Baker said. “Be anxiously engaged in good causes, in the people that follow you and in our community. I’m excited to see what you can accomplish. I want you to know that you will always have every member of the chamber cheering you on and being there to support your growth and success.”
The chamber is accepting registration for the 2023-2024 Chamber Leadership program. For more information, visit www.idahofallschamber.com or call 208-523-1010 Ext. 3.
