American military soldier with flag. Patriotic theme GettyImages
Getty Images

On the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award, U.S. Senator Mike Crapo awarded 21 Idahoans with the 2022 Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award. Two Idaho Falls residents are among those recognized.

Veteran Robert Skinner and volunteer Honoré Storms are being honored on Veterans Day for their outstanding service to the nation and its veterans.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.