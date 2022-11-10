On the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award, U.S. Senator Mike Crapo awarded 21 Idahoans with the 2022 Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award. Two Idaho Falls residents are among those recognized.
Veteran Robert Skinner and volunteer Honoré Storms are being honored on Veterans Day fortheir outstanding service to the nation and its veterans.
Since the award’s creation in 2002, there have been 371 Spirit of Freedom Awards bestowed, a news release from Crapo's office said. "The awardees represent the many deserving Idahoans who lift up others with their gifts of service and thoughtful care."
The following biographies from the release for Skinner and Stormshighlight their significant contributions to the country, the community and its veterans.
Robert Skinner
The Southeast Idaho Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America nominated Skinner, who served in the U.S. Navy on active duty from 1968 to 1976 before serving in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1978 to 2007.
Skinner's extensive service included serving on the USS Paracutin AE-18 in Vietnam. He earned the rank of O-6 Navy Captain and many medals and awards for his service that include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (two awards) and Navy Achievement Medal. He dedicated 26 years to working at the Idaho National Laboratory at various management positions before his retirement in 2006. He also has been very involved in various veterans-related activities that include serving as American Legion Post 56 Commander and on the National Executive Committee; American Legion Boys State Director and Counselor; and Chairman of the Southeast Idaho USS Idaho Commission Committee.
"This was such a nice honor," Skinner told the Post Register. "I am not a person that goes out seeking accolades from people but when I met with Senator Crapo a month ago, we started talking about the things that we were doing and he was interested in all of it. He told one of the guys there that he needed to nominate me for the award and here it is.
"I don't go out looking for any awards, but when these things happen, it is nice."
Honoré Storms
The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), Idaho State Council, nominated Storms, who has supported and advanced veterans through her influence as a teacher, for the past approximately 33 years. Vern M. Peterson of the VVA Idaho State Council, wrote, “Her drive to ensure that students understand that the Freedoms of their Great Country are not Free, but are fought for by Veterans and their families, is highly commendable and far too uncommon.” Storms has invited World War II and Vietnam veterans to her classes to help students better understand their service. In 2022, she also worked with the local VVA Chapter 972 and facilitated her college (dual enrollment) U.S. History class completing seven interviews with Vietnam veterans for the Library of Congress’s Veterans History Project. She shared that she has always appreciated what it means to be a veteran. Growing up, her mother told stories of her seven brothers who fought in World War II and the impact of those years on her grandparents who joyously welcomed six sons home and mourned the loss of one for the rest of their lives. Storms' father also served in World War II.
"I am obviously honored to have receive this reward," said Storms, who teaches at Idaho Falls High School. "It brought back memories of just how proud I am of my students, the feelings of gratitude I have for those who served and the joy I had in being able to contribute something back to those veterans. It meant a lot to them to tell their stories and have someone willing to listen and interested in preserving them. Honors like this are not the kind of thing that happens in the field of education very often."
The city of Idaho Falls has many Veterans Dayevents including a program at Holy Rosary Catholic School at 10:30 a.m. in the school's gym and an event, "Letters Aloud: From The Front," at 7:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theater.
