WASHINGTON, D.C. — Idaho is home to many veterans and currently-serving members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have demonstrated exemplary military service during their careers. On Veterans Day 2019, U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) launched a new monthly social media feature to highlight an Idaho servicemember’s or veteran’s service to our country. The new feature, #MilitaryMonday, will take place on the second Monday of each month.
“Idaho’s servicemembers and veterans have made a lasting impact through their service to America,” said Crapo. “These men and women help make our nation strong and safe, and recognizing and honoring them is one small way to express to them how much they are valued. I am honored to share more of the stories of the heroes among us in Idaho.”
November 2019’s #MilitaryMonday feature honored Lloyd Gneiting, a World War II veteran, from eastern Idaho. Gneiting, now 100-years-old, served as a member of the 133rd Engineer Combat Battalion, led by General George S. Patton, which cleared mines from the roads to make room for tanks and to build bridges. Mr. Gneiting wears five Bronze Stars on his veterans hat every day. He has been married to his wife, Ellen, for 72 years.
To be recognized, the individual must be a living veteran, active duty or guardsman; must be in active good standing with or departed on good terms from the U.S. military; and must be from Idaho. Individuals honored by Senator Crapo have provided permission for their photos to be shared by Senator Crapo and his office. The next #MilitaryMonday recognition will take place on Monday, December 9, 2019. Check Senator Crapo’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to learn more about the next recipient.