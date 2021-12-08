A state senator from Idaho Falls will be the new vice chairman of the state Senate’s Education Committee.
Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Winder, R-Boise, appointedSen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, to the post on Tuesday. Lentis in his second term as senator and his term as vice chairman expires Nov. 30, 2022.
The former education committee vice chairman, Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, has been appointed as the vice chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and co-vice chairman of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
“I’m looking forward to drawing on my experience as a nuclear facility training manager at Idaho National Laboratory and my experience as a school board trustee to effectively develop a workforce pipeline in Idaho,” Lent said.
Lent has worked to improve education in the Idaho Falls area throughout his career. He served on the Idaho Falls School District 91 Board of Trustees from 2006 to 2019, where he played a role in replacing four elementary schools and transitioning a junior high into a project-based high school. Lent also participated on Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper’s committee that helped create the College of Eastern Idaho.
“With your knowledge and expertise, I am confident that you will make valuable contributions to the Committee,” Winder wrote in a Tuesdayletter to Lent.
Ina Tuesday email to the Post Register, Lent wrote that he will be participating in the first meeting of Gov. Brad Little’s Educational Excellence Commission in Boise on Dec. 14 and is working on legislation for the 2022 session that expands career exploration and trade education opportunities for Idaho eighth-graders.