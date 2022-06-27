Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, was recently elected as chairman of the Region 7 Idaho Republican Party.
Ricks begins his two-year term immediately. He is currently running unopposed for reelection for a second term in the Idaho Senate and will continue to serve as a precinct committeeman in the party.
“By becoming the region chair, I think it’s a good opportunity to stay connected to the grassroots county level folks and make sure that we’re hearing from those folks that we represent statewide and carry (their concerns) into the state Legislature,” Ricks said to the Post Register.
Ricks has worked with the Republicans of Madison County for about 10 years and served as chairman of the county party. He said he looks forward to taking on a larger role with the nine counties in Region 7: Bonneville, Butte, Madison, Jefferson, Fremont, Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton.
Priorities for Ricks includes to continue growing the Republican Party in Region 7, which he said is consistently the top fundraising region for the state party. He also wants to help maintain a healthy relationship between elected officials and the party.
“East Idaho has long been home to committed Republicans and I look forward to promoting our conservative values, policies and candidates,” Ricks said in a Friday news release.
Ricks will have two vice chairmen, Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, and Dale Mortimer. Other elected positions for Region 7 include Fremont County’s Rachel Hatton as secretary, Idaho Falls attorney Steve Taggart as treasurer and Fremont County’s Terry DeLong as committee historian.
The previous chairwoman for Region 7 was Ann Rydalch, who served as chairwoman from 2016 to 2022 and from 1978 to 1981. She served in the Legislature for 11 years and spent seven years as chairwoman of the Energy Committee for the National Foundation for Women Legislators.