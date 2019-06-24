The U.S. Senate voted 86-5 on Thursday to confirm Rita Baranwal as assistant secretary of energy for nuclear energy.
Baranwal will lead the Department of Energy’s nuclear power and waste activities.
Baranwal runs the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear, which is managed by Idaho National Laboratory. President Donald Trump nominated her in October to be assistant secretary for nuclear energy. In that role, she will lead the Office of Nuclear Energy, which promotes nuclear power and research and oversees INL.
Idaho senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo were among those voting to confirm Baranwal.
