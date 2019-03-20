BOISE — The Senate Education Committee voted Wednesday to kill the controversial sexual education bill, proposed by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, requiring parents to opt in their children to sex-ed classes.
"To be honest, I'm of course disappointed," Ehardt said. "I'm grateful to have had a hearing — I think that was important."
Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, was the only vote against holding the bill, and had earlier suggested it be amended this session to address the concerns surrounding the impact it could have on local schools. The bill cleared the House on a party-line vote just last week.
The bill would have required parents to “opt in” before their children could be taught anything “regarding sexuality” in public school. It also would have required that any materials used in the class be available for parents to review before they let their children participate. As the law currently stands, children will take sex education classes unless their parents opt them out. This system, Ehardt said, "undermines and deceives parents." Nearby states such as Arizona, Utah and Nevada require parents opt-in for sex education.
"This bill is not about content, it is about consent," Ehardt said. "It’s important we distinguish that."
Ehardt said she plans to continue working on the bill and hopes to introduce it again next legislative session.
John Paulton with the Family Policy Alliance of Idaho spoke in support of the bill, stating that sex education is a "loaded topic," which has the potential to undermine values and introduce children to topics before they're mature enough.
"Parents have the right to direct the upbringing of their children," Paulton said. "Protecting this right is especially important when it comes to how and when children are taught about human reproduction and healthy relationships."
Lori Gash, West Ada School District's health coordinator, said the bill could pose a range of problems for local schools.
"This will place undue tracking requirements on our teachers — we have over 3,000 students at each grade level," Gash said. "This change could potentially prevent student access to our board-approved district curriculum, which is based on our legislative-approved state standards."
The change from opt out to opt in, Gash said, limits student access to "critical health information," which could potentially target the most vulnerable and "at-risk" students who may not have high parent involvement.
"Every year after we do this there is much higher instance of self-reporting of sexual abuse, without fail," Gash said.
One of the recurring concerns with the bill was the definition of sexuality, as opposed to the definition of sex education. Opponents of the bill said the term isn't clearly defined by statute and could apply to various classes, such as biology and English.
This was the first bill Ehardt's written.
"It certainly is a learning process as one works their way through the various twist and turns in navigating the bill," she said. "I will certainly take the opportunity to work (on the bill). ... Ultimately, I really do believe we want what's best for the kids — I am a big parental involvement fan."