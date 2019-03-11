BOISE — A Senate committee postponed action Monday on legislation that would make it harder for Idaho citizens to exercise their constitutional right to initiatives and referendums.
Nearly 100 people showed up Monday to oppose the measure, which was proposed by Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle.
Grow told the Senate State Affairs Committee that the bill would “maintain the proper balance” between the republican form of government, wherein elected officials deliberate and pass laws, and the public's constitutional right to enact legislation of its own.
He also suggested the bill would expand citizen participation by requiring greater buy-in in rural areas, and denied that it was a response to the Medicaid expansion initiative voters approved last fall.
“This will not have any effect on Medicaid expansion,” he said. “Others have expressed concerns it makes the process too difficult to ever put a voter initiative on the ballot. It will not.”
Opponents weren't buying that, however.
“This bill isn't an attempt to expand citizen engagement. It's a poorly disguised effort to muzzle it,” said Tracy Olson. “Why should the rights of citizens be curtailed just because one initiative is successful?”
Under current law, an initiative or referendum qualifies for the ballot if the sponsors gather signatures from 6 percent of registered voters statewide, as well as 6 percent of registered voters in 18 of Idaho's 35 legislative districts.
Grow wants to raise that threshold to 10 percent statewide, plus 10 percent in 32 of the 35 districts. He would also reduce the amount of time sponsors have to gather signatures, from 18 months to 180 days.
Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, the group that sponsored the Medicaid expansion initiative, agreed that the initiative process should require participation from rural areas. He also agreed the process shouldn't be easy.
“I drove 422 miles to be here today to make one point,” he said. “(The process) is already difficult. It's extremely difficult. … This bill isn't a solution to a problem. It's an extreme restriction on one of the most cherished constitutional rights in Idaho.”
Lawmakers already tightened up the initiative process in 2013, Mayville said, after the wildly unpopular Students Come First education bills were overturned by voter referendums.
“The current rules, passed in 2013, were explicitly designed to make the process more difficult and to amplify the voice of rural voters,” he noted. “The system is working. In California last year, there were 16 initiatives on the ballot. In the last 107 years in Idaho, only 15 voter initiatives have ever passed — and since the new rules were enacted in 2013, only two have made it onto the ballot, and only one has passed.”
Only two people testified in favor of the legislation.
Fred Birnbaum with the Idaho Freedom Foundation said that, until recently, initiatives and referendums were typically pushed by in-state groups. In recent years, however, well-funded out-of-state organizations have begun hiring signature gatherers to to push their pet issues in multiple states.
“It makes sense to tighten up Idaho's process, now that there's a new model,” Birnbaum said.
Russ Hendricks with the Idaho Farm Bureau — which pushed for the 2013 changes in order to make it harder for animal rights groups to propose restrictive legislation through the initiative process — said raising the threshold even further made sense.
“This is simply a vetting process, to ensure that enough citizens believe (an initiative) is a good idea before they get to move forward to the next step,” Hendricks said.
State Affairs Chairwoman Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, noted that everyone else who signed up to testify was opposed to the measure. Given that the committee was running late, she initially indicated she was ready to close the hearing and vote on the bill.
However, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, convinced her to continue the hearing at a later date.
“This is a big issue,” he said. “The timing is unfortunate. I think people see it as a swat in the face of the initiative that just passed. The last thing any of us want to do is act like we aren't listening.”
Lodge continued the hearing to Friday morning, after which the committee will vote on whether to send the bill to the full Senate.
This article first was published by the Lewiston Tribune.