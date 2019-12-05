Nearly two dozen senior citizens will show off their arts and music during a Celebrate Seniors talent show this weekend.
The event was organized by Senior Solutions and will be hosted by the Idaho Falls Senior Citizen Community Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and a portion of the sales of the art on display will go toward the center’s Meals on Wheels program.
Chanse Powell, executive director of Senior Solutions, said the talent show was an update to senior fairs that his consulting company had helped organize in the past. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 20 people had signed up to display their art, lead demonstrations or advocate for causes that are important to them.
“The reason we have so many talented seniors taking part is that all seniors are talented at something. They have the experience to be good,” Helen Stanton said.
Stanton earned her masters in Fine Arts from Idaho State University and will have pieces on display in multiple mediums, from basket weaving to beading and pottery. She also will be promoting the Adopt-a-Senior program that she helped found, where people can donate $1 per week to help pay for the Meals on Wheels service for one person.
Doug Leatham will be showing off a collection of flint knives and a carved moose antler. He said that he has been making knives and carving for nearly 40 years but this would be the first show he had displayed at since 2017.
“Part of what I used to teach in psychology was reinforcement. I like making these knives and I want to do it because people keep coming in to buy them,” Leatham said.
The displays Saturday will also include paintings, Christmas figurines and decorations made from recycled material. Live performances will include the Old Time Fiddlers and a bullwhip demonstration.