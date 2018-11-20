A man who was sentenced to prison in September for sexually abusing a teen in the Juvenile Correction Center in St. Anthony had his sentence changed to a rider program Monday.
William Thompson, 21, had been sentenced to three to 12 years in prison after he admitted to sexually abusing teen boys at the facility. District Judge Gregory Moeller said he reconsidered Thompson's prison sentence in a Rule 35 hearing requested by the defense for a lighter sentence.
Moeller said he changed the sentence after seeing evidence that Thompson was abused by older men while he was held in an adult jail before being sent to the juvenile center. Thompson had been arrested and charged as a juvenile, but had his 18th birthday while the case was proceeding.
A rider program, also known as retained jurisdiction, will require Thompson to take classes to rehabilitate himself while serving six months to a year of his sentence. When he completes the program, Moeller will determine if he should serve the rest of his prison sentence or be released on probation.