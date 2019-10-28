An Idaho Falls business is recovering after a fire caused an estimated $750,000 in damage Sunday.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded around noon after receiving multiple reports of the blaze at Precision Boats at 2199 N. Woodruff Ave. Nobody was inside the building, and there were no reported injuries among residents or the firefighters.
“Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire and were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading into the showroom or surrounding structures,” a fire department news release said. “However, the contents of the service area and that section of the building were a complete loss. There was light smoke damage to the showroom.”
The storefront was spared the worst damage while the back service area was incinerated. On Monday employees were working to assess and repair the damage, the smell of the previous day’s damage still in the air. According to the news release, the service area had held five boats, three forklifts, one UTV and multiple tools.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.