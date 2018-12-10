It soon will likely be illegal to use a mobile phone while driving in every major city in eastern Idaho.
Pocatello and Idaho Falls recently passed ordinances banning the use of handheld cellphones while operating a motor vehicle, and Blackfoot will vote on a similar ordinance at its next city council meeting.
In each ordinance, exceptions will be made for emergencies, and in Pocatello’s ordinance, exceptions are made for the use of cellphones as navigational devices.
The Pocatello ordinance goes into effect Dec. 12. The Idaho Falls ordinance already is in effect, but officials said they would allow time for the public to be educated about the new law and would not begin ticketing until January.
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll said the Blackfoot ordinance will be 98 to 100 percent the same as the Idaho Falls and Pocatello ordinances.
“My concern was if you have Pocatello and Idaho Falls with hands-free language and Blackfoot in the middle, when our citizens go to Pocatello or Idaho Falls, it seemed like they would almost be being set up for a ticket if they weren’t used to the same thing,” Carroll said of his decision to propose the ordinance.
Though the Blackfoot City Council must still vote on the resolution, Carroll said he doesn’t believe many people will oppose it.
“I have not come up with anybody yet who has been against the resolution,” he said. “I think a lot of people are waiting for it, and I don’t foresee that we’re going to have any problems in implementing it.”
However, Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said he believes cellphone bans will be difficult at best to enforce.
Texting and driving already is against state law, but Rowland said it is extremely hard to catch. And adding new rules that only affect certain cities will only complicate things further, according to Rowland.
“I think it should be a state law, not just a county-by-county or city-by-city ordinance,” he said. “It’s hard for people to talk hands-free in Idaho Falls, and then they come out to another county and can talk on their phone.”
Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen said he also thought the cellphone ban should be a statewide law, though he believes the city ordinances are a good start.
”I do think it will be a deterrent,” he said.
He added that it reminded him of the push for laws regarding seat belts and car seats for children.
”I think it’s how you start a tradition of practice, and this is the best way to do it,” Nielsen said.
But Rowland said that even the state law against texting and driving was not much more effective than previous laws against inattentive driving of any kind.
“It’s very difficult to catch someone texting and driving unless they get in a crash, and you can prove it,” Rowland said. “I don’t think we really needed a texting law. We already have inattentive driving on the books. This is just making a law to make another law, I think.”
He added that law enforcement officers enforce the ban on texting and driving and would enforce the complete cellphone ban, should it pass, but it’s far from easy.
“If you’re driving on a four-lane road, and someone passes you, and they’re clearly on their phone, we’ll pull them over,” Rowland said. “But as far as just normal, everyday driving down the road, it’s pretty tough to see.”