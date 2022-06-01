Despite reports from several national news outlets, the Ohio woman gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Monday did not die from her injuries.
The Post Register published an article online Tuesday afternoon about the goring in which the woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries. She was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
On Tuesday evening, nbcnews.com posted an article stating the woman had died from her injuries. The "Today Show" later posted a similar article. Both outlets later corrected their articles, but in the meantime, several national and international news outlets also wrongly reported the woman had died. Those outlets included The Guardian, The Daily Mail, which cited the NBC article as the source for the information, and Forbes; several others that posted the information have since deleted their articles.
On Wednesday morning the Post Register contacted EIRMC in an attempt to confirm the reports.
A hospital representative responded by text "… our hospital has had no recent patient death as a result of the injuries being described in the NBC report ..."
Under Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act regulations the hospital does not provide condition status for patients unless it has been provided with a patient's name.
Yellowstone National Park officials did not release the woman's name.
A park news release said bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal.