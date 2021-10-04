Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Several public officials in Bonneville County communities will be going to bed early on Nov. 2 as their elections already have been called because no one challenged them.
Of the 48 elections scheduled, 35 were called because only one candidate filed for the race, or enough candidates filed to fill available positions. Eleven elections are moving forward.
Twoelections, for four-year terms as commissioners at Taylor Cemetery in Idaho Falls and Freedom Cemetery near the Wyoming border, had no candidates file for the position.
Among the most notable elections that were called early were for Ammon mayor and three Ammoncity council seats. Sean Coletti had no challengers. Council members Russell Slack, Bryon Wiscombe and Craig Tibbitts also will be returning to their posts.
Mayoral elections in Iona, Irwin and Ucon also have gone uncontested.
The elections that did have enough candidates to go forward include all those in Idaho Falls for the mayorship and three city council seats.
Two-term incumbent Mayor Rebecca Casper will face newcomer Ashley Romero. City Council members Lisa Burtenshaw, Jim Francis and Jim Freeman will face Sandra Hokanson, Robert Mark Thompson and Karie Caldwell, respectively.
In Idaho Falls School District 91, incumbent Clerk Paul Haacke will face Kenneth Williams while Treasurer Larry Wilson has already been called the winner. In Bonneville Joint School District 93 Trustee Carissa Coats will face Matthew Sather while Vice Chairman Scott Lynch will face Randy Smith. Chairman Chad Dance went unchallenged.
Council seat elections in Iona and Ucon also are proceeding and one school board position in Ririe Joint School District 252.