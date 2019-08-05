Firefighters responded to several lightning-sparked wildfires in eastern Idaho on Sunday.
The North Leigh Fire, about six miles east of Tetonia, was the closest one to Idaho Falls. Fire crews had contained the .1-acre fire by 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The biggest was the 11.5- acre Caddy Canyon Fire, which was started about 2 miles west of Inkom by a blown tire on Interstate 15. The fire is expected to be controlled by 9 p.m. Monday. A smaller fire in the Pocatello area, the .1-acre Moonshine Fire in the Arbon Valley, was started by lightning and was contained at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
As of Monday morning two engines were at the Brush Creek Fire, about 7 miles southwest of Malad in the Samaria Mountain range.
Firefighters will continue to patrol the region today looking for additional fires from Sunday's storm that could pop up as the temperature rises, the Forest Service said.