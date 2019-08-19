JM Concrete will start construction on some sewer line replacements on Tuesday.
Work will start with Energy Drive, Shoup Avenue and North Boulevard, and is expected to be done on those streets by Friday. On Aug. 26, crews will move to Rollandet Street between 17th and Sunnyside Road. Work is expected to be done here by Sept. 20. All homes and businesses in the construction areas will remain accessible.
Drivers are asked to follow traffic signs and workers, and there will be detours and/or changes to traffic flow. Call JM Concrete at 208-528-8811 with any questions or concerns.