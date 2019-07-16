“Henry IV Part 1” will be performed in downtown Driggs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday as part of the Driggs Summer Arts program.
The professional performance is put on by Shakespeare in the Parks, a nationally recognized outreach program of the College of Arts and Architecture at Montana State University.
The free performance will be held at Driggs City Plaza, 60 South Main St. People are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. Beer, wine and pizza will be sold starting at 5:30 p.m. If it rains, the performance will be shifted to Driggs High School.