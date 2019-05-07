A footpath at the most popular take out spot for river floaters in the Snake River Canyon north of Alpine is scheduled to be closed while a new path is constructed.
The Sheep Gulch Boat ramp trail leading from the boat ramp area to the upper parking area is scheduled to be closed until May 18 because of safety hazards. The trail is used by an estimated 120,000 people each year.
The Bridger-Teton National Forest plans to build a new trail above the old one to avoid deterioration.
“The reason for the closure is that work on the new trail above could release rock or other material that could roll down on persons on the old trail,” a Forest Service news release said. “The work making the cuts for the new trail should be finished within a week allowing the old trail to be reopened while less dangerous finishing work continues above. The older trail is suffering from being located in an area where it has become difficult to maintain, and the ability to continue repairing it has become cost-prohibitive.”
The new trail will be one-tenth of a mile longer than the old trail. The parking area is 400 feet above the boat ramp area. The Forest Service said it will be paid for with outfitter fees and donations from the whitewater outfitters who use the canyon.
“There is a chance that we may have temporary road closures, and we will have outfitters taking their customers straight from the ramp instead of the top parking area,” said David Cernicek, the Bridger-Teton’s Wild and Scenic River manager.