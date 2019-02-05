A Shelley man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-car collision after crossing the centerline on Yellowstone Highway and colliding with a car headed in the opposite direction.
Idaho State Police responded to the scene just south of Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls at about 11:30 a.m., an ISP news release said.
Robert LaDeaux, 45, of Shelley, was driving north in a 2000 Ford Focus. Ryan Shields, 45, of Ammon, was driving south in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala when the Focus crossed the centerline and entered the southbound lanes of travel where it was struck on the driver's side by the Impala, the release said.
LaDeaux was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Shields was wearing a seat belt. He was transported by ambulance to EIRMC.
The southbound lanes of Yellowstone Highway were blocked for about two hours, the release said.