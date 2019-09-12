Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire Department personnel responded at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 113th South and First East in Bonneville County.
Alicia L. Oyola, 37, of Shelley, was traveling north on First East when the vehicle she was driving was struck by a vehicle driven by Joshua Allen, 31, of Shelley. Allen was travelling east on 113th South and failed to yield at a stop sign, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office press release said.
Allen’s vehicle caught fire, but the fire was quickly extinguished by Idaho Falls firefighters.
Oyola was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical center where she died from her injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The accident is still under investigation.