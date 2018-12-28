Tyler Perkins stepped up to speak to the more than two dozen people who came to the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission’s men’s shelter for Christmas dinner.
Many of the guests had fallen on hard times, and were looking for a place where they could have a warm meal on a cold night. Perkins, executive director of the shelter, told them it was the rescue mission’s duty by Christ to feed the hungry, and so the shelter had provided food to those in need on a day when it’s difficult for those without a home to find food.
The shelter was the temporary home for 14 men this Christmas who were in need of a place to stay during the winter holidays. Most of them have jobs, and many of them will have left the shelter in a few weeks.
While the shelter workers were happy to find a long list of volunteers to help out during the holidays, Perkins said the Rescue Mission also needs volunteers for the rest of the year.
There’s no shortage of volunteers on Christmas Day.
Bethany Nielson is a regular volunteer at the shelter, and had already planned out the meal before she walked through the door. Shortly after she arrives at 4:30 to help prepare the dinner, she lets Perkins know she won’t need any more volunteers. Perkins is on the phone with one volunteer just as another enters the building. He has to turn both away, asking them if they can return another day.
Too many volunteers is a good problem for a shelter to have, but it’s still a problem. Perkins said that he receives the most calls from potential volunteers in December, but he’s busy looking for people who can cook meals in January. The shelter provides dinner every day, and he needs volunteer cooks for 11 more days next month.
The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission is a nonprofit, nondenominational religious organization providing resources for community members in need. Perkins said about 500 people will stay at the mission’s shelters throughout the year, some for only a day and some for several months.
According to the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, there are about 2,000 homeless people in Idaho on any given night, and about 100 of those are in eastern Idaho.
The meals and services the shelter provides make a difference for men like Robert Scamara, who lost his home after he was arrested in Rigby for stealing beer from a store to feed his alcohol addiction. The arrest cost him his $50,000 a year job as a truck driver.
Scamara said the shelter has helped him control his alcoholism, particularly by helping him reconnect with his religious beliefs.
“I’m thankful for the men here who teach and (counsel) us,” Scamara said.
The shelter administers breathalyzer tests to Scamara and other guests when they return each day. Perkins said the shelter is not a free pass: guests must pay $30 a week to stay there after the first seven days, must stay clean and either go to work or go job hunting.
While cold weather means more people will need a warm bed, summer is the shelter’s busiest time. The shelter had several empty beds Christmas Day after several guests left for warmer temperatures and to stay with family during the winter and return with the warmer weather. Summer can be busier as homeless people return to Idaho Falls and volunteers leave for vacation.
Donations follow the same pattern, with money received around the holidays often covering for the lower donations the rest of the year. Perkins said the shelter has a solid donor base, but added the rescue mission is looking to add a new facility to add more beds and start its own live-in recovery program.
“The Christmas story is remembering to feed each other, to feed the sheep 364 more days,” Perkins said during a prayer at the Christmas dinner. “Not just on Christmas.”
Those wanting to donate or volunteer at Idaho Falls Rescue Mission can call 208-552-5575 or go to 840 Park Ave.