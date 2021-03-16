A 61-year-old Bonneville County Jail inmate died Sunday from COVID-19-related sickness.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported that Carl J. Piirto, of Idaho Falls, died Sunday while being treated at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Piirto was booked into the jail on March 6 by the Idaho Falls Police Department for a felony parole violation warrant from the Idaho State Parole Commission, a sheriff's office news release said.
On Thursday, after showing symptoms consistent with the virus, medical staff at the jail administered a COVID-19 test Piirto that returned positive. Piirto was then transported to EIRMC for treatment while under the guard of Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies, the release said.
Inmates booked into the Bonneville County Jail are placed in an isolated area of the facility for 10 days upon their arrival to monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to manage potential spread of the virus to other parts of the facility, the release said. Piirto was on Day 5 of that isolation period when evidence of symptoms initiated a COVID-19 test by medical staff.
The jail's medical staff continues to monitor other inmates and staff who may have had contact with Piirto during this time period as part of the ongoing safety protocols at the jail. Procedures for medical evaluation and treatment are already in place in the event other inmates or staff begin showing signs or symptoms of the virus, the release said.
An autopsy for Piirto has been scheduled.