Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls firefighters will face off at Melaleuca Field tonight for the ninth annual “Guns vs. Hoses” charity softball game. And this year they’ve got a band traveling from the East Coast.
The rock band Madison Rising, which is led by U.S. Air Force veteran Rio Hiett, will play the national anthem at the beginning of the game and some more songs during breaks. The band’s “patriotic rock style (is) often compared to Creed, Nickelback and Stone Temple Pilots,” according to a news release about the game.
“Our (Fraternal Order of Police) members reached out to the band earlier this year, knowing that they often support military and first responder initiatives, such as Guns vs. Hoses,” Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell said in a statement. “They are traveling to Idaho Falls for one day only, specifically for this game. Please help us give Madison Rising a warm, Idaho Falls welcome!”
This is the first time the yearly game has featured a band, said Lovell and Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. The band will be available for a meet-and-greet when the gates open at 6 p.m. Then, members of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office FOP Lodge No. 8 and the Idaho Falls Fire Department will take to the field at 7:15 p.m.
Spectators can purchase raffle tickets and “bail” players out of “jail” throughout the game. People in the stands can call for one of the players to be put in a fake jail cell on the field, and other spectators can then donate money to get them out.
“It’s a fun way to kind of banter between (the sheriff’s office) and firefighters,” Hammon said.
Tickets are available at the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, 605 North Capital Ave., and at the Idaho Falls Fire Department Station 1 headquarters, 343 E St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., cash only. Tickets are also available at Melaleuca Field before the game or at the gate. The suggested donation is $5 per person or $20 per family. All proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Idaho, which grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions.