The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of broken car windows from Sunday night.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the sheriff’s office has received more than 20 reports of vehicles whose windows had been broken and investigators are looking into the incidents as related crimes.
“We had a couple that came in in the middle of the night and more throughout the morning as people woke up and found out about the damage,” Lovell said.
The incidents occurred in multiple neighborhoods near Ammon Road, such as Midway Avenue and Briar Creek Lane, between Ammon and Lincoln.
Lovell said that little damage was done to the vehicles other than the broken windows and investigators suspect a BB gun may have been used to cause some of the damage. In total, the broken windows add up to thousands of dollars in damages, meaning the person or people involved could be charged with a felony.
Tony French of Ammon had the windows on his truck shot out Sunday night and said he had not seen anything like this before in his neighborhood.
“It’s a pretty big inconvenience and a pretty big cost for me to deal with,” French said.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office requests that any neighbors with security cameras that may have captured the incident come forward, as that kind of footage has helped the department solve previous vandalism cases.
“We’ve seen patterns in the past like this, and we rounded up the people and brought charges against them,” Lovell said.
Anyone with information about the crime can call the Idaho Falls Public Safety Dispatch at 208-529-1200.