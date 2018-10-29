The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has taken more than 20 reports early this morning of vehicle vandalisms in Ammon and nearby neighborhoods in the county. It appears that multiple vehicles had windows broken or shot out, possibly with a BB gun of some type. Deputies are currently working leads and collecting suspect information from neighbors and tips that have come in and damage has exceeded several thousand dollars at this point.
The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with damage make a report as well as those in neighboring areas that utilize security cameras call dispatch and request to speak with a Deputy about any potential suspect information they may have recorded. As with this or any other crime, the public can always contact dispatch at 208-529-1200 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983 and online at www.ifcrime.org.