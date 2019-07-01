The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is taking part in a nationwide effort to crack down on boating under the influence.
As part of “Operation Dry Water,” deputies will watch for and cite people for boating under the influence.
“Alcohol use is the leading factor in recreational boating accidents, most of which could have been prevented or avoided had it not been for the impaired operator,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “The environment of being on the water and dealing with stressors such as wind, noise, and movement over the water can intensify the effects of alcohol or drug use on an individual while boating.”
Bonneville County deputies average one rescue or “water incident” a week from mid-May to mid-September, with two or three incidents on a typical holiday weekend, said Sgt. Bryan Lovell. Lovell said there is usually one incident involving serious injury or death in an average summer, and alcohol is often involved in these incidents.
So far this year, deputies have responded to numerous minor water incidents such as boats breaking down, and they issued one citation for boating under the influence last weekend. However, there haven’t been any serious injuries or deaths yet this summer.
“So far we’ve been lucky,” Lovell said. “We haven’t had a drowning incident or a boat crash incident yet.”
The Snake River is one of the consistently busier waterways in the county, Lovell said, as are the Ririe and Palisades reservoirs. The upper and lower Palisades lakes, which unlike the others you need to hike to, are also relatively busy, Lovell said, and deputies get called there sometimes to rescue people or respond to canoeing incidents.
As well as operating sober, deputies also encourage people to embrace other safe boating practices, such as wearing life jackets and making sure your boat has appropriate safety gear.
“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office can’t stress enough the importance of life jacket use and making yourself ready for potential emergencies,” the news release says. “If you employ safe practices on the water and are prepared for emergencies then you will have less risk of an incident ruining your holiday water recreation plans.”