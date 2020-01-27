Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wilde started his law enforcement career the day the Teton Dam collapsed in 1976 and will conclude it at the end of 2020.
Wilde announced at a Monday afternoon press conference that he planned to retire at the end of the year. His retirement will cap a 43-year career with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the last 13 years of which were spent as sheriff.
"I look forward to a great year ahead as I complete my term in office. Thank you for allowing me to work in a great county and to be your Bonneville County sheriff over the last several years," Wilde said.
Wilde first got involved with law enforcement on June 5, 1976, when he was drafted as a reserve for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office after the nearby Teton Dam collapsed. At the time, he was a student at Idaho State University, but he said that initial experience with the police "kind of got in my blood." A year later he joined the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, where he remembered starting out earning $4.37 an hour.
Through his career Wilde worked with nearly every department within the sheriff's office — he participated in the D.A.R.E. program, public information office, driver's license office and ran the Bonneville County Jail for two years before he was named the chief deputy sheriff in 2003.
"Getting to this point, I am glad that I had the opportunity to do all of that work, which prepared me to see the big picture of what this office is. It's a lot more than just patrol, a lot more than just the jail," Wilde said.
Wilde said he had no expectation he would become sheriff before he was appointed by the Bonneville County Commissioners in December 2007 following the retirement of Sheriff Byron Stommel. Bonneville County Commissioner Dave Radford was on the appointing board back then, but he had known Wilde since the two of them attended Rigby High School.
"I don't think people understand the leader that Paul has been in law enforcement across the state. He's probably the most hands-on sheriff the county has ever had," Radford said.
Wilde has won reelection three times since then, running unopposed during the most recent campaign in 2016. In 2014, he received an award from the State Planning Council on Mental Health for his efforts to get the entire staff of the sheriff's department certified to deescalate situations involving mental health crises.
Voters will select Wilde's successor during the general election in November. At the same time that Wilde announced his retirement, Capt. Sam Hulse announced his candidacy for the Sheriff's office in a law enforcement Facebook group.
During his final year, Wilde said the department would continue working with East Idaho Cold Cases to solve some outstanding cases in the county and make sure the department was in a good position for the next sheriff.