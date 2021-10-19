National Bus Safety Week is this week and the Bonneville County Sheriffs Office is reminding drivers to be safe around school bus stops, crosswalks and anywhere buses are loading or unloading children.
Since the start of the school year, the Sheriffs Office has investigated numerous violations of vehicles passing school buses with the stop arm out. Often the offending drivers aren't paying attention or are in a hurry to get to their destination.
"The consequences of being involved in a crash with a bus or students far outweigh any amount of time motorists are trying to make up in their day," Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said in a news release. "In reality, when motorists are in a hurry, exceeding the speed limit, or not obeying traffic control devices, the amount of risk they add to themselves and others always outweighs the small increments of time they might save."
The Sheriff's Office reminds drivers to pay extra attention to their driving and surroundings in school zones, neighborhoods, crosswalks and anywhere they see a school bus. Drivers should always expect that a bus may be stopping to pick up or unload students or stopping at railroad crossings, the release said.
Watch for the orange and red lights on school buses, along with the driver side stop arms. When these lights are activated, motorists should prepare to stop prior to passing by the school bus. If you are driving on a road with three or fewer lanes, all traffic oncoming and traffic traveling in the same direction are required to stop until the lights and stop arm on the bus are off and it resumes movement, the release said. When driving on a road with more than three lanes, only traffic traveling in the same direction of the bus is required to stop.
Passing a school bus stop arm is a misdemeanor charge that requires an appearance before the judge with a possible penalty of a fine of at least $200, the release said. The majority of school buses in eastern Idaho are equipped with cameras that capture these violations, license plate numbers and a picture of who is driving the vehicle.