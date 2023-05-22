The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office assisted a man in the Palisades Reservoir after his kayak flipped.
A news release stated deputies were patrolling the water when they found a kayak floating upside down. After a search the deputies found the man on the shore.
Though the kayaker had been able to swim to shore on his own, he reportedly was suffering from hypothermia when deputies found him. Deputies were able to help him back to McCoy Creek Campground where he was able to change clothes and warm up.
As the weather warms up, more people are taking to the Palisades Reservoir and Snake River for boating and other activities. Those activities come with risks however, as Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the sheriff's office's rescue team averages between one and two incidents a week from spring until fall, or about 50 a year.
About half of those rescues are boating distress calls. Occasionally, there's a drowning, though most people are able to get out of the water before deputies arrive.
Lovell said it's important for those people to keep up on water safety rules before they head out for fun.
"Educate yourself about some of the rules of boating before you go out there," Lovell said.
He used the recent rescue as an example. The kayaker reportedly was not wearing a life jacket when the kayak flipped. Life jackets not only prevent drownings, Lovell said, but give swimmers time to evaluate a situation before deciding what to do.
That time can be particularly valuable in colder conditions. Though the outside temperature Sundaywas about 76 degrees, Lovell said the water was about 50 degrees.
"The colder that water is, the quicker your ability to self-rescue goes away," Lovell said.
The Snake River, in particular, can be dangerous due to undercurrents, hidden obstacles and debris.
