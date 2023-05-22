Palisades Reservoir in Idaho GettyImages

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office helped a man on Sunday after he flipped his kayak in the Palisades Reservoir and had to swim to shore in 50 degree water.

 Getty Images

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office assisted a man in the Palisades Reservoir after his kayak flipped.

A news release stated deputies were patrolling the water when they found a kayak floating upside down. After a search the deputies found the man on the shore. 


